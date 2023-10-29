Tobacco control laws discussed at Himachal Pradesh University

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 28

The Nada India Foundation, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Faculty of Law, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, organised a one-day workshop on “Strengthening Tobacco Control Laws” here yesterday. Experts from New Delhi, Haryana, Himachal and Punjab dwelt upon various facets of tabacco use at the workshop, which was attended by 60 delegates.

Ramesh Chander Chhajta, SP, Police Headquarters, Shimla, was the chief guest of the event. He spoke on various dimensions of tobacco use. He emphasised the need to have moral values and quoted numerous instances in the support of his argument.

The SP quoted the judgment in the Maruti Sripati and Gian Kaur case and correlated the use of tobacco with the Right to Life, including Right to Die. He deliberated on the role of a welfare state, as per Article 47 of the Constitution that deals with Directive Principles. He said it was the responsibility of the state to protect its citizens.

Narender Kumar, national lead, CTFK India, said, “To strengthen the government effort on tobacco laws, the state needs to pass the COTPA (Amendment) Act 2003.”

Gopal Chauhan, sate Tobacco Control Nodal Officer, said the declaration of Himachal as a smoke-free state was the reason that the WHO conferred an award on it on May 31.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla