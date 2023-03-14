Toilets locked at railway station

The authorities have locked public toilets, which are in a very poor condition, at the Panchrukhi railway station. Passengers are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the lack of functional public toilets. These should be repaired as soon as possible. —Anil Vyas, Panchrukhi

Frequent traffic jams

THe re-opening of schools for the next academic session, coupled with tourist footfall, is causing frequent traffic jams in many parts of Shimla city. It is high time that the authorities concerned came up with a long-term plan to address the problem of traffic jams in the city. —Rakshit Sharma, Shimla

Additional ambulance needed in Nerwa

Nerwa area in Shimla district witnesses frequent accidents, but the health facility here has just one ‘108 Ambulance’. The ambulance service providers are doing good work, but the lone ambulance is sometimes unavailable for the accident victims. An additional ambulance should be kept here to ensure timely medical aid for the accident victims. —Rajeev, Nerwa

