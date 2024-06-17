Token machines at Mandi hospital to facilitate patient registration process

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 16

Patients and their attendants visiting the Mandi zonal hospital have a reason to cheer as a private association of senior citizens, Citizens Council Mandi, installed token machines on Saturday using its own funds to ease registration of patients coming for medical checkup.

Neeraj Handa,one of the members of the council said this initiative was made possible through persistent efforts of council head O P Kapoor and hospital officials. Two volunteers will now assist patients and their caregivers at all times, helping them with token issuance and registration slip for medical checkup to reduce the waiting queues.

“Additionally, benches have been set up for comfortable seating while patients and caregivers wait for their registration slip to be processed. Some benches were provided by the Municipal Corporation, while others were relocated from less used areas within the hospital premises,” he asserted.

Furthermore, the Citizens Council has allocated Rs 1 lakh from its savings for the upkeep of crematorium Moksha Dham in Mandi. This contribution was handed over to the NGO Veer Mandal, which maintains cremation grounds, for the maintenance of smoke-free pyre chamber.

Council head OP Kapoor highlighted that funds which remained unutilised from last year’s disaster relief efforts were used for these initiatives. The aim was to establish a dedicated fund for the ongoing local issues, thereby aiding hospital administration and other departments in resolving community challenges effectively, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi