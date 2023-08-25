Toll collection begins again at Sanwara on Chandigarh-Shimla Highway

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 25

District Magistrate-cum- Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority today issued orders to re-start collection of toll at Sanwara on the National Highway-5 as all type of vehicles were plying on it.

Revoking its August 5 orders, the fresh directions have come into effect this evening. The collection of toll had been put on hold as theChandigarh-Shimla highway had been severally damaged at multiple locations after heavy rains.

Not only had the villagers protested payment of toll at a time when the highway was severally damaged but movement of heavy vehicles was on hold for several days after a heavy downpour.

The National Highways Authority of India had apprised the DM on August 21 that the highway was functional and restoration work was underway to reinstate its functionality.With the Indian Metrological Department predicting light to moderate rain at few places from August 26 onwards at few places, the NHAI officials have further requested the DM to re-start collection of toll at Sanwara.

While work to remove debris from several places on the highway is underway, major restoration work at Sanwara, Chakki Mor and other critical locations is yet to begin. Only temporary restoration of the road has been done at Chakki Mor on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 by cutting the hill. A 5m path has been created and crate wire structures are being laid on the valley side to buttress the temporary road.

26 villages affected

As many as 450 people from 26 villages in Baddi, Ramshehar and Kasauli tehsilshave been shifted to safer places this rainy season in Solan district.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma informed that as many as 26 villages in Baddi, Ramshehar and Kasauli tehsils have been affected due to land subsidence.The residents have either shifted to nearby villages with their relatives or have been shifted to relief camps setup in nearby schools or community centres.

The large scale destruction caused by the rains has alsowashed away arable land in the villages and rendered the villagers landless.

