 Toll plaza at Sanwara on NH-5 closed after locals resent tax collection for damaged road : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Toll plaza at Sanwara on NH-5 closed after locals resent tax collection for damaged road

Toll plaza at Sanwara on NH-5 closed after locals resent tax collection for damaged road

National Highway 5 has been damaged at multiple locations between Solan and Parwanoo and blocked at Koti owing to heavy rain since August 2

Toll plaza at Sanwara on NH-5 closed after locals resent tax collection for damaged road

Sanwara toll plaza.



Tribune News Service

Solan, August 5

District Magistrate-cum-Chairman District Disaster Management Authority on Saturday ordered closure of the toll tax plaza at Sanwara till the Parwanoo-Solan highway was restored for vehicular traffic.

The National Highway (NH)-5 has been damaged at multiple locations between Solan and Parwanoo and blocked at Koti owing to heavy rain since August 2. Despite this the locals were being charged toll for using the highway.

The orders stated that the vehicular traffic has been diverted through arterial roads for repair and restoration of the highway. “The residents of several gram panchayats have requested for discontinuation of the toll tax collection as the highway has been damaged at several locations. It could lead to a law and order situation as theresidents have resented the collection of toll at Sanwara. Their concerns have also been highlighted by the media,” DM Manmohan Sharma said.

The demand was also raised before the chief minister during his recent visit to the district to review the damages on the highway. It is the lone toll plaza of the National Highways Authority of India in the state.

A private company has been collecting toll on behalf of the National Highways Authority of India since April 2021. Though the Parwanoo-Dharampur road was closed for traffic, locals travelling on the highway up to Koti were forced to pay toll despite the highway having been damaged atfive points.

The lane facing the hill was closed at most of the places by large scale erosion, uprooted trees and boulders.

#Parwanoo #Solan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

2
Diaspora

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

3
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road blocked between Mandi, Pandoh

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat and contest elections

6
Himachal

Fresh spell of rain, opening of Parwanoo highway to be delayed

7
World

Video: Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars

8
Punjab

Paid price for backing farmers' stir: UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Amritsar airport row

9
Chandigarh

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

10
Haryana

Scrapyard torched in Nuh's Tauru town, communal tension builds up

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit

ISRO shares message from satellite to its centres, which rea...

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case: Reports

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was indicted in the c...

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...

General strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...

‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

The statement is part of supplementary charge sheet filed ag...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Knotty Affair: Loose wires run across windows, balconies in old city’s Katra Baghian

One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Man hacked to death over minor issue

7 booked for murder bid

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Rs 5K cr sanctioned for Punjab, Chandigarh railway stations

G20 Summit: PWD, Delhi civic body told to frame contingency plan for waterlogging in case of heavy rain

G20 Summit: PWD, Delhi civic body told to frame contingency plan for waterlogging in case of heavy rain

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

BJP leader Kapil Mishra appointed vice-president of party’s Delhi unit

Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Punjab Police busts inter-state weapon smuggling module, two held

Punjab Police busts inter-state weapon smuggling module, two held

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Vans with flood relief flagged off