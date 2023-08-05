Toll plaza at Sanwara on NH-5 closed after locals resent tax collection for damaged road

Solan, August 5
District Magistrate-cum-Chairman District Disaster Management Authority on Saturday ordered closure of the toll tax plaza at Sanwara till the Parwanoo-Solan highway was restored for vehicular traffic.
The National Highway (NH)-5 has been damaged at multiple locations between Solan and Parwanoo and blocked at Koti owing to heavy rain since August 2. Despite this the locals were being charged toll for using the highway.
The orders stated that the vehicular traffic has been diverted through arterial roads for repair and restoration of the highway. “The residents of several gram panchayats have requested for discontinuation of the toll tax collection as the highway has been damaged at several locations. It could lead to a law and order situation as theresidents have resented the collection of toll at Sanwara. Their concerns have also been highlighted by the media,” DM Manmohan Sharma said.
The demand was also raised before the chief minister during his recent visit to the district to review the damages on the highway. It is the lone toll plaza of the National Highways Authority of India in the state.
A private company has been collecting toll on behalf of the National Highways Authority of India since April 2021. Though the Parwanoo-Dharampur road was closed for traffic, locals travelling on the highway up to Koti were forced to pay toll despite the highway having been damaged atfive points.
The lane facing the hill was closed at most of the places by large scale erosion, uprooted trees and boulders.
