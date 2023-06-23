Toll plaza issue raised in ZP quarterly meeting

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JUNE 22

Kullu Zila Parishad chairman Pankaj Parmar presided over the quarterly meeting of zila parishad (ZP) here today.

The members unanimously raised the issue of Takoli and Dohlunala toll plazas in the House. The members inquired about setting up two toll plazas at a distance of less than 60 km. The NHAI officials agreed that the distance between the two toll plazas was less than 60 km but till now there has been no further order from the Central government related to Dohlunala toll plaza. They said that toll tax was being charged at the Takoli toll plaza on the rate based on the completed four-lane road.

In response to the question of ZP vice president Veer Singh, the NHAI official said that the width of the land acquired by the NHAI from Gammon Bridge-Manali four-lane road is less than 16 feet at some places which will be re-surveyed. He said encroachments would be removed along with the construction of the drains and the work would be accomplished by the end of this year.

The Forest Department official said a total of 25 farm ponds had been built in the forests of Pahnala Beat.