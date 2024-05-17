Tomar focuses on infra boost and safety under BJP regime

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 16

As part of the Jan Sampark Abhiyan, former Shillai MLA and state BJP spokesperson Baldev Tomar visited various panchayats of the Shillai Assembly constituency today. During his visit, he addressed a public meeting where he highlighted the achievements of the BJP government and criticised the Congress and its allies for their handling of significant national issues.

Tomar also drew a sharp contrast between the security situation under the Congress government and the current BJP administration. He accused the Congress government of inaction during frequent bomb blasts, contrasting this with the decisive actions taken during Modi’s tenure.

Highlighting the development efforts in Himachal Pradesh and Sirmaur district, Tomar credited the BJP government with significant financial allocations and infrastructure projects. He detailed the funding approved for various projects, including Rs 309 crore for IIM-Sirmaur, Rs 370 crore for Nahan Medical College, Rs 6,946.99 crore for Renuka Dam, and Rs 1,426 crore for the Green Corridor NH-707 Paonta Sahib-Shillai-Hatkoti. He expressed gratitude to the Central Government and Prime Minister Modi for these developments.

Tomar said a longstanding demand of the Hattee community was fulfilled when it was granted the tribal status by the BJP government.

He criticised the Congress for closing several public welfare institutions opened by the previous state BJP government in the Shillai Assembly constituency, urging the public to choose a government committed to development.

Tomar appealed to the people to support the BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap from the Shimla parliamentary seat and ensure a significant victory for the party, aiming to form the Modi government again with more than 400 seats across the country. BJP MLA Shakti Lal Shah from Uttarakhand, BJP Mandal president Inder Thakur and hundreds of BJP workers were present on the occasion.

