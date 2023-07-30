 Tomato arrivals go up, so do prices at Solan APMC : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 29

Tomato was sold for Rs 133 a kilo at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) here today. The tomato price cheered up growers, who had suffered immense crop losses due to torrential rain in the district.

Sown on 5,185 hectares in district

  • 20 crates of the premium Heemsohna variety of tomato, which is categorized as A grade, were sold for Rs 3,200 on Saturday
  • The daily arrival of tomato is more than 5,000 crates now as against 2,000 crates when the season had begun. Each crate containing tomato weighs 24 kg
  • Tomato has been sown over 5,185 hectares in Solan district this year and 181,475 metric tonnes of produce was expected
  • Tomato is sown twice in the area every year. It is sown in February during the rabi season and the second time during the monsoon

The daily arrival of tomato is more than 5,000 crates now as against 2,000 crates when the season had begun. Each crate containing tomato weighs 24 kg.

About 20 crates of the premium Heemsohna variety of tomato, which is categorized as A grade, were sold for Rs 3,200 today. The tomato price had touched Rs 3,300 for a 24-kg crate a few days ago when the vegetable was sold for Rs 137 a kilo. The average rate was around Rs 108 per kg; a 24-kg crate was sold for Rs 2,800.

A brief let-up in heavy rain and clear skies have given the tomato growers an opportunity to harvest the crop. The tomato trade, which began on June 15, would last till mid-September. The trade of Heemsohna variety was at its peak and so was the demand owing to its optimum quality large size and bright red colour.

The tomato crop has suffered immense damage in other states as well and the local crop is fetching high prices. The local tomato is in high demand from traders from New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, etc. About 60 per cent of the state’s produce is sold in Solan.

“Quality Heemsohna variety tomato fetches the highest price in the market. It has a longer shelf-life and can be transported to far-off places without being damaged,” said Rakesh, a grower at Solan.

Tomato has been sown over 5,185 hectares in Solan district this year and 181,475 metric tonnes of produce was expected. But the inclement weather has caused considerable damage to the crop. The growers are now hoping to offset their losses by high tomato rates available in the market.

Tomato is sown twice in the area every year. It is sown in February during the rabi season and the second time during the monsoon and harvested at the year end. Tomato is not grown from November to January, as the fruit setting and flowering are hit due to low temperatures.

#Agriculture #Solan

