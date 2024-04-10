Top floor of house gutted in Kotgarh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 9

The top floor of a three-storey building was gutted causing an estimated loss of about Rs 10 lakh at Jabbar village in Kotgarh valley of Shimla district today. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident as family members were able to escape in time.

The fire broke out around 9.30 am in the house of one Kuldeep Mehta.

It quickly spread throughout the top floor.

The fire was noticed by the family members who immediately left the house and tried to put out the fire. Locals called the fire department and started making efforts to douse the flames. Two fire tenders from Kumarsain reached the spot and controlled the blaze.

Kumarsain Subsivisional Magistrate Krishan Kumar Sharma said prima facie, it seemed the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

He said a relief of Rs 10,000 had been granted to the family by the district administration.

