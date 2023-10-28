Top schools arrive for Slater Debates at Shimla BCS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 27

As many as 15 teams from various schools across the country have arrived at Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, for the 26th Annual Slater Debates. The event will continue till October 31.

“It is more important than ever, especially in the light of the destructive conflicts currently taking place in Gaza, the Ukraine and Armenia, that young people learn how to ‘disagree agreeably’ and to resolve problems through the power of argument - not violence,” said BCS Director Simon Weale before the competition started.

The Slater Debates are held in the honour of the first headmaster of the school- Rev Dr Samuel Slater who led the BCS from 1863-1885. This competition attracts the best debating schools from India. Last year, the girls of La Martiniere, Kolkata emerged victorious.

#Shimla