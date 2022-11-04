Tourism, MSP on CPM’s manifesto

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 3

The restoration of the special category status of the state and the old pension scheme, promotion of sustainable tourism and minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural and horticulture products are among the major issues in the CPM’s manifesto for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Releasing the manifesto here today ahead of the other political parties, CPM’s state secretary Onkar Shad appealed to people to vote for the Left’s 12 candidates (CPM 11, CPI 1) to ensure a strong and effective opposition in the Assembly.

Promises made Restoration of special category status, old pension scheme

Fixing Rs 26,000 as minimum salary for labourers

Promotion of sustainable tourism in state

Rs 3000 as unemployment allowance to jobless youth

“The BJP-led government is implementing neo-liberal policies at a breakneck speed. We are already fighting against these policies outside the Assembly. If our candidates are elected, we will put up a spirited fight inside the Assembly as well,” said Shad. Taking a dig at both BJP and Congress, Shad said the BJP was destroying the Opposition and the Congress was ceding ground easily. “The presence of the CPM candidates will strengthen the Opposition in the Assembly. We will force the government for a discussion on issues of public welfare and framing people friendly policies,” he said.

He said that the state had suffered a lot in the past five years of the BJP reign. “The unemployment rate has shot up, poverty is on the rise, agriculture and horticulture have become unsustainable, jobs are being offered on the outsourced basis although there are 63,000 vacancies in various government departments,” said Shad.