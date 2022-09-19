Tourism policy before Budget, 50K cr credit line on cards: Minister G Kishan Reddy

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 18

The Centre will unveil a national tourism policy before the next Budget. It will also announce an emergency credit line of Rs 50,000 crore for the tourism sector.

G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture, said this while addressing a press conference here today.

The minister was here to preside over a three-day national conference of state tourism ministers.

He said suggestions that would be given in the conference by ministers from various states and stakeholders of the tourism industry would be vital for the formation of the new policy of the country.

The minister said in two years, the government would give a push to the development of tourism infrastructure in the country under the public private partnership (PPP) mode. In the world, 99 per cent of the tourism infrastructure had been brought under the PPP mode. The Union government would act a facilitator for the states to attract investment. The government would seek private investment in heritage, adventure and culture tourism, he said.

To attract foreign tourists, offices would be set up in all Indian Embassies in other countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whenever he goes to foreign countries, urges the diaspora to invite at least five families of foreigners to visit the country. It was for the first time that Embassies are being roped in to promote tourism in the country, he said.

The government had announced that the first five lakh tourists visiting India after Covid would not be charged any visa fee. From October 2022 to October 2023, 240 conferences of G-20 nations would be held in different cities.

Acknowledging that there had been a steep fall in the arrival of foreigners in the country after the pandemic, he said it was a global phenomenon. He, however, added that the domestic tourism had picked up. Jammu and Kashmir and North-Eastern states had benefited a lot due to a spurt in domestic tourism.

To further promote domestic and international tourism, the government was starting the Ram temple circuit, the Buddhist circuit, the Himalayan circuit and the Bhim Rao Ambedkar tourist circuit. Special trains would take tourists to famous temples, heritage and religious places.

He claimed that the government had invested heavily on improving the connectivity which in turn would boost tourism. In the last eight years, 66 new airports had been set up. The road and rail connectivity to the North-East region had also been improved.

