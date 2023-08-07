Tourism sector hit hard, Shimla hoteliers blame poor road work

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 6

Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders’ Association members have alleged that they have been suffering financial losses every year due to negligence in the construction and maintenance of roads.

Association president Mohinder Seth said, “The tourism in Shimla has come to a grinding halt due to the NHAI’s negligence and ill-planned construction of highways. Due to the closure of national highway and the suspension of the Kalka-Shimla train service, there is hardly any occupancy in hotels.”

“The NHAI did not follow the norms for the construction of roads. Haphazard cutting of hills has led to the present mess. Had norms been adhered to, the tourism sector won’t have to suffer losses today,” Seth said.

Apart from hoteliers, the business of travel agents, food joints, taxi operators, guides, photographers, horse owners, amusement parks, ropeways, water sports units and others dependent on tourism, directly or indirectly, has also been adversely affected.

“The hotel industry, which provides employment to thousands of people, is finding it hard to pay salaries to the staff when there is zero occupancy in hotels for the past over one month. Hoteliers are finding it difficult to bear even regular expenses, including electricity, water and garbage collection charges etc. as the occupancy in hotels has come down to around 2 per cent. During this part of the year (July-August), the hotel occupancy often remains 40-50 per cent,” Seth added.

NHAI Project Director Anand Dahiya said, “The NHAI follows all norms while constructing roads. The road connectivity got affected only three days ago. Due to the recent natural calamity, tourists have been avoiding visiting hill stations in view of the apparent risk involved. Roads are being restored on a war footing. In fact, the fear of nature’s fury is keeping the tourists away.”

Association vice-president Neeraj Gupta said, “Tourism stakeholders are under financial stress. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, bank loans were restructured for two years and additional loans were provided under the emergency credit line scheme. Now, the EMI, along with interest of two years, has become due for payment.”

The association has demanded that the payment of water and electricity bills be deferred for six months without surcharge, besides garbage collection fee exemption till tourism resumes, exemption of monthly fixed charges by HPSEBL for six months, deferring of loan EMIs up to May 2024 without any effect on CIBIL and soft loans in the shape of emergency credit line.

