Singapore man arrested for 'raping' Russian woman in Himachal's Manali

Dipender Manta
Mandi, August 29
A 38-year-old Russian woman was allegedly raped by a tourist in Manali on Sunday night.
According to police, the crime was committed by 23-year-old Alexander Lee Jiya Jun, a native of Singapore.
Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said the woman alleged that on Sunday evening, the accused called her to his hotel room and raped her.
The woman, along with her mother, has been living in Manali for the past few days.
The SP said the accused had been arrested under Section 376 of the IPC. He would be produced before a court to seek his police remand, he added.
