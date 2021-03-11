Tourist 'assaults' HRTC conductor in Mandi

Mandi, June 3
An HRTC bus conductor was assaulted by a tourist on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in the district around 4.30 pm today.
The bus was on its way to Mandi from Kullu on 7 mile when some tourists in a car began abusing the driver. The driver stopped the bus and just when the conductor went over to talk to the tourists, one of them hit him with a stone. Gopal Sharma, Regional Manager of HRTC Depot, Mandi, said a complaint had been submitted to the police.
