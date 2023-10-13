 Tourist count rising, special train introduced on Kalka-Shimla stretch : The Tribune India

A train runs on the Kalka-Shimla heritage rail track in Shimla. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 12

In view of the increased inflow of tourists to the capital city in recent days, the Railways has started a special train on the Kalka-Shimla heritage track.

Officials from Ambala division of the Railways said that a special train had been started on the Kalka-Shimla railway line in view of the increasing number of tourists visiting the hill city. Now, there are six trains plying to and from on the heritage track.

Nominal fare

  • The train has been started in view of the increasing number of tourists visiting the hill city.
  • Six trains are now plying to and from on the track.
  • The train service on the track remained suspended for three months due to extensive damage caused to the track due to landslides .
  • One can travel from Kalka to Shimla by paying Rs 50.
  • More than 100 passengers travelled in the special train on Wednesday.

Notably, the train service on the heritage Kalka-Shimla track remained suspended for nearly three months due to extensive damage caused to the track due to landslides during the recent rain disaster in the state. Besides, a portion of bridge was swept away in a massive landslide at Summer Hill area in Shimla in mid-August this year.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Naveen Kumar, Ambala said, “A special train has been started on the Kalka-Shimla track and it will continue to ply to and fro these both stations. Now there are a total six trains running on the heritage track.”

The train will depart from the Kalka station at 11:55 am and reach Shimla station at 5:45 pm. It will leave Shimla at 6:30 pm and reach Kalka at 11:45 pm. The fair for travelling on this train would be normal like other trains; one passengers can travel from Kalka to Shimla by paying Rs 50. More than 100 passengers travelled in the special train on Wednesday.

The train services on the heritage track were restored recently and it is expected that senior officials from Ambala division would conduct inspection of the track from Kalka till Shimla soon.

