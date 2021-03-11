Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Solan,May 22
A 23-year-old Ludhiana youth Prabhjot Singh drowned in the Yamuna at Paonta Sahib today.
The deceased had come to pay obeisance at the gurdwara along with his family and relatives comprising seven members. Three of them went to take a bath in the river and entered into the deep water. While two youths managed to swim ashore, Prabhjot was washed away. A search was launched and divers located his body. He was a resident of Fatehganj, Ludhiana.
