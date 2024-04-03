Tourist footfall increases in Manali after fresh snowfall

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, April 2

Four days after the road remained closed due to recent snowfall, tourist vehicles were allowed to go beyond Solang Nullah near Manali today bringing cheers on the faces of the huge number of tourists who have flocked to Manali. The movement of vehicles towards the Atal Tunnel had been halted since Friday in the wake of snowfall.

Tourist Influx Over 3,500 vehicles from outside Himachal have entered Manali and more than 35,000 tourists visited the tourist destination in the last three days

Around 70 tourist buses are reaching Manali daily

A large number of tourists crossed the Atal Tunnel today and went to Sissu in Lahaul valley after the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the snow from the road. Only a few 4X4 vehicles had been allowed to go beyond Solang Nullah yesterday.

Manali DSP KD Sharma said that the BRO had cleared snow from the road between Solang Nullah and Atal Tunnel and all types of vehicles were allowed to go beyond Solang Nullah today. He said that police personnel have been deployed at various places for regulating the traffic and to maintain law and order. He urged the tourists to park their vehicles in the parking lots only and follow traffic rules.

There has been an increase in the influx of tourists to Manali in the last few days after the valley witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall. Over 3,000 tourist vehicles reached Solang Nullah today which caused frequent traffic jams. The BRO is carrying out repair work on the road between Manali and Rohtang which led to traffic chaos in the morning and evening.

According to data collected at the green tax barrier, over 3,500 vehicles from outside the hill state had entered Manali in the last three days. Apart from this, around 70 tourist buses are reaching Manali daily. More than 35,000 tourists visited Manali in the last three days.

The Lahaul valley is buzzing with tourists and businessmen are excited. Famous tourist spots – Hadimba temple, Vashisht hot springs, Van Vihar, Hamta and Naggar – were flooded with tourists. The bustle of tourists has increased on the Mall Road at Manali.

The recent snowfall, leading to high footfall, has brought smiles on the faces of those in the tourism industry.

The number of tourists visiting Manali has increased as compared to the last weekend. The number of tourists had increased due to a long weekend because of Holi.

Manali attracts tourists from India and abroad due to the snow. Besides, natural beauty and adventure sports activities in the valley add thrill to their visit.

