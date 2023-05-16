 Tourist footfall up in Manali : The Tribune India

Tourist footfall up in Manali

Tourist footfall up in Manali

Tourists throng the Mall Road in Manali on Monday. Tribune photo



Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, MAY 15

The tourism season has started gaining momentum as the popular tourist destination Manali was buzzing with tourists this weekend. The data gathered from the green tax barrier showed that 1,700 tourist vehicles reached Manali on Friday and about 1,800 on Saturday. Besides, a large number of vehicles from within the state also arrived in Manali. An increase in the number of tourists was recorded as compared to the last week when around 1,200 tourist vehicles arrived daily at the weekend.

The Mall road is witnessing tourist rush. The number of tourists from Manali going to the Atal Tunnel and heading towards Lahaul valley has increased. As weather was clear on Sunday morning, the tourists rushed to the Atal Tunnel. After crossing the tunnel, the tourists moved to Koksar and had fun amidst snow. Tourists enjoyed adventure activities, including tube sliding, skiing, bungee jumping, zipline, etc. Deepak and Naveen from Delhi said that witnessing snow covered mountains in the month of May was nothing less than a dream.

According to the tourism stakeholders, the tourism influx has started picking up in Manali. The number of tourists is likely to increase further in the coming days. By the last week of May, the tourism season at Manali is expected to be at its peak. Most of the big hotels are running packed and even small hotels are also doing good business.

Roshan Thakur, vice-president of the Manali Hoteliers Association, said that the tourist influx had started increasing and the crowd of people at the weekend was good. Balbir Singh Aukta, DGM, HPTDC, Manali, said that booking at hotels were good and the occupancy was about 70 per cent.

The situation of jam was witnessed at many places. Manali DSP KD Sharma said that the number of tourist vehicles was increasing day by day. “Police personnel have been deployed at various places so that traffic problems do not arise. The traffic system is being managed by dividing Manali into eight sectors,” he said. He has appealed to the drivers and vehicle owners coming from outside the state to follow traffic rules to minimise the problem of traffic congestion.

The upswing

  • Around 1,700 tourist vehicles reached Manali on Friday and about 1,800 on Saturday
  • A large number of vehicles from within the state also arrived in Manali
  • Tourism stakeholders say the number of tourists is expected to increase and by the last week of May, the season is expected to be at its peak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man

2
Punjab

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

3
Patiala

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

4
Delhi

Delhi Government issues show cause notice to services secretary

5
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan rides pillion on a stranger's bike to reach shooting location; thanks him for the ride

6
Nation

CBI arrests commercial head of news channel in excise scam case: Officials

7
Nation

Power play on for Karnataka CM post; Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Shivakumar cancels visit

8
Punjab

Former Jalandhar mayor Surinder Mahey passes away

9
Punjab

Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

10
Haryana

IAS officer seeks police protection, writes to Haryana DGP

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Power play, Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit

Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit

Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...

No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah

No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah

Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani since 2016

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani since 2016

Was Parliament misled, asks Congress; govt stands by MoS reply in Lok Sabha

Was Parliament misled, asks Congress; govt stands by MoS reply in Lok Sabha

Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets Nadda on way ahead

Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead

Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Heritage blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

Delhi Govt issues show-cause notice to Services Dept Secy

Teen held from Gujarat for killing man in Shahdara

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

BJP, Cong jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Akashvani completes 75 years today

Former Mayor passes away

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Ludhiana district reports Covid death for fourth consecutive day

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar