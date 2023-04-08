Tourist season picks up in Manali

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, APRIL 7

The tourist season has started gathering pace in Manali. Hotels in the popular tourist spot are experiencing improved occupancy.

The green tax barrier at Manali is witnessing registration of around 800 vehicles daily and the number is more at the weekend. Around 80 Volvo buses are plying daily to Manali. Besides, around 400 vehicles from within the state are arriving per day to the hill station. Sources from the Tourism Department stated that around 10,000 tourists were reaching daily at Manali.

Snow is a major attraction as the tourists are flocking snow points near Manali to witness snow and enjoy various adventure activities. The tourists are also enjoying rafting, paragliding and other adventure activities. The tourists are too eager to visit both the portals of the Atal Tunnel Rohtang. They are visiting Sissu and heading to Koksar valley in Lahaul after crossing the tunnel. Various other tourist spots are also abuzz with tourists.

The peak tourist season will start in Manali from the last week of April and the online bookings of hotels have started. According to information, online booking of hotels in Manali has surged by about 50 per cent. However, many cases of fraud bookings are also coming to the fore where the fraudsters are duping the tourists.

In view of the impending tourist season, the police and the administration have started making preparations. Four reserve battalions and around 300 Home Guard personnel have been requisitioned by the police to maintain traffic and order in Manali. These jawans will be responsible for maintaining traffic and other arrangements during the tourist season.

Thousands of in-coming vehicles during the tourist season leads to traffic jams. Dealing with the situation becomes challenging. The police has started preparations to deal with the situation to ensure that the tourists do not face any kind of problems. Manali has been divided into eight sectors and officers will be given the responsibility in every sector.

Roshan Thakur, vice-president of the Manali Hoteliers Association, said that suburbs of Manali and the surrounding hills witnessed snowfall even in the first week of April. There is a possibility of more tourists coming here to see the snow-laden mountains and enjoy the snow, he added. “Those involved in tourism business are expecting good business,” he said.