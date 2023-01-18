Tourist vehicles allowed to go to Lahaul valley

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 17

A large number of tourists rushed towards the Atal Tunnel from the Manali side today after the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti allowed their vehicles to move towards the Lahaul valley.

After snowfall on the highway, the administration had restricted the movement of tourists towards the Lahaul valley via the Atal Tunnel. The road had become slippery after snowfall, rendering driving risky.

Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Sumit Khimta today issued an advisory that the movement of tourists would be allowed to the Lahaul valley from Manali side or vice versa from 10 am to 3 pm. The highway has been opened up to Darcha from Manali. However, travelling on two-wheelers by tourists is not allowed because this road is not fit for movement of motorcycles or scooters.

The Zanskar valley of Ladakh is cut off from the Himachal side due to blockade of the Darcha- Shinkula road near the Shinkula Pass. The pass had received heavy snow a few days ago. The Tandi-Killar road is open for the movement of locals.

He said visitors were advised to drive safely while travelling to the Lahaul valley. Due to the presence of ice at many places during morning and evening hours, roads have become slippery.