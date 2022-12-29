Tourist vehicles allowed up to Marhi on Manali-Rohtang road

Mandi, December 28
In the wake of dry weather and demand by the hoteliers, the district administration, Kullu, today allowed movement of tourist vehicles up to snow point Marhi from Manali on the Manali-Rohtang road. However, the movement of vehicles will depend on weather conditions.
The district administration had shifted the barrier from Gulaba at Kothi to stop movement of tourist vehicles towards Rohtang Pass beyond Kothi. Due to long dry spell, the hoteliers of Manali were pressurising the Manali administration to open Rohtang Pass for tourist activity so that tourists can enjoy snow.
Due to the long dry spell, snow has melted from Manali and its nearby areas. If the tourists are not allowed to visit snow points, this will have an adverse impact on tourism, they say.
