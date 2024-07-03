Tourist vehicles causing jams in Shimla

TOURIST season always takes a toll on Shimla, particularly on its traffic situation. Vehicles line up behind one another near the lift as most tourists get off on that spot. As they struggle to find a parking spot in the area, chaos ensues. The swarming crowd of tourists crossing the road with their bags and luggage adds to the excessive chaos at the place. Nalin Sharma, Shimla

Traffic snarls on NH 305 at Ani

TRAFFIC jams at Ani on National Highway 305 have become a routine affair, causing huge inconvenience to the locals as well as the tourists. People have to wait for hours in traffic jams, due to which they often arrive late at their destinations. The police are requested to effectively manage traffic movement on this road. Suniel, Ani

Stray cattle menace

STRAY cows in the Basantpur area are damaging crops, causing losses for the farmers. Not only this, the stray cattle also attack people, causing fear among area residents. The authorities concerned are requested to take effective steps to curb the stray cattle menace. Anil, Basantpur

