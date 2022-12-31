Tourists add to traffic woes in Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Tourists add to traffic woes

With the tourist footfall increasing in Shimla for the New Year celebrations, traffic jams have become frequent at various places in the city. The Police Department should depute additional personnel in the city to regulate traffic over the next few days. Raghav, Shimla

Denotifying offices will cause inconvenience

The closure of horticulture, water and electricity offices in the remote area of Dodra Kwar in Shimla district will cause a lot of inconvenience to the residents. The government should reconsider its decision to denotify recently opened government institutions. Aniket, Dodra Kwar, Shimla

Haphazard parking in Shimla

Haphazard parking is a major problem in Shimla and nearby places. People often park their vehicles on roads in such a way that it leaves little space for the movement of other vehicles. It not only delays commuters headed for their destinations, but also leads to quarrels. The police should take action against these people for negligent parking. Sameer, Shimla