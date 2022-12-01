Tourists battle parking woes in Solan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 30

While election code of conduct is in force, work on the expansion of parking facilities in Solan city has been stuck. Some facilities are awaiting approval while those completed have not been outsourced.

With traffic jams becoming a perpetual problem owing to the lack of parking, creation of additional facilities is badly needed. Residents are forced to park their vehicles along the roads obstructing the traffic movement.

The creation of parking has failed to keep pace with the increasing vehicle numbers. Being ideally located on the Kalka-Shimla highway, thousands of people throng the city for work on a daily basis. The place also attracts a huge chunk of tourists.

Several parking projects are held up at various stages. Rajiv Kaura, Deputy Mayor, Solan Municipal Corporation said, “A parking lot created on the national highway near gurdwara is awaiting outsourcing as tenders can’t be floated till the model code of conduct was in force.”

The Deputy Mayor added, “Another parking project being constructed near the Children’s Park on the Railway Road is awaiting funds for work for its next floor while its ground floor had become operational.”

He said two more projects were proposed to expand parking facilities in the MC area. These were planned near the MC office and were awaiting approval. The process would be speeded up once the model code of conduct was lifted as providing parking was a priority for the residents.

The railway road parking project meant for 102 vehicles was conceived in 2008. Though bids were invited for the project on a build, operate and transfer basis in 2008, only a portion was completed in 2018 and the construction of its second phase is yet to begin.

Another multi-level parking project was proposed at the old bus stand which involves transfer of Army land. The parking lots for 156 vehicles were supposed to be created in three floors, along with some commercial space. Since the exchange of land failed to take place, the project has been hanging fire.

Rakesh Thakur, a local resident, while ruing the lack of parking facilities, said, “One is forced to use private parking lots on the Mall Road as the MC was yet to provide adequate place to the residents. Despite being a money spinner, the authorities have failed to setup ideally located facilities to facilitate the residents.”

Proposed parking lots