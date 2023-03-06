Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 6

A few tourists, apparently from Punjab, created ruckus at Manikaran in Kullu district on Sunday night.

A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social media, in which a few tourists are seen creating ruckus and throwing stones on houses.

They also allegedly assaulted a few locals, creating panic.

Manikaran is a popular religious and tourist place.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said they were collecting information about the miscreants and action would follow.

Verma said there was a scuffle between the locals and the pilgrims following a verbal spat. A few vehicles on the roadside were also damaged.

The SP said the situation is under control and there was no damage to the gurdwara.

Meanwhile, Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu said all tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh. He said Himachal Police assured hassle-free visits to all tourists and pilgrims. He urged the public not to fall prey to fake news and rumour-mongering. The DGP also spoke to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

In a tweet, Gaurav Yadav said the situation in Manikaran is peaceful. He advised people not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech.