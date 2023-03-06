 Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh : The Tribune India

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social media, in which a few tourists are seen creating ruckus and throwing stones on houses

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 6

A few tourists, apparently from Punjab, created ruckus at Manikaran in Kullu district on Sunday night.

A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social media, in which a few tourists are seen creating ruckus and throwing stones on houses.

They also allegedly assaulted a few locals, creating panic.

Manikaran is a popular religious and tourist place.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said they were collecting information about the miscreants and action would follow.

Verma said there was a scuffle between the locals and the pilgrims following a verbal spat. A few vehicles on the roadside were also damaged.

The SP said the situation is under control and there was no damage to the gurdwara.

Meanwhile, Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu said all tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh. He said Himachal Police assured hassle-free visits to all tourists and pilgrims. He urged the public not to fall prey to fake news and rumour-mongering. The DGP also spoke to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

In a tweet, Gaurav Yadav said the situation in Manikaran is peaceful. He advised people not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech.

Don't Miss

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP's Prayagraj

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

Umesh Pal, the key witness in 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal m...

Manish Sisodia's CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

He was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertai...

Lokayukta likely to issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA in Karnataka bribery case

Lokayukta likely to issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA in Karnataka bribery case

According to sources in Lokayukta, they have learnt that Vir...

Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home

Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home

In a post on his personal blog, the 80-year-old actor says h...


2 snatching cases rock holy city

2 snatching cases rock holy city

Man attacked, robbed of purse, phone in Amritsar

Illegal booth not removed in Amritsar, DC takes AIT staff to task

In sensitive border district, new SSP in Gurdaspur has his hands full

Revive vanishing industries, say Amritsar traders

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

MC eyes Rs 121 crore by allotting land for school, wellness centre

Kanwardeep Kaur appointed UT SSP

Mauli resident chides neighbour for wooing relative, done to death

Smart parking, Night Food Street price hike on agenda

Manish Sisodia's CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Nine Opposition parties write to PM Modi on 'misuse' of probe agencies, slam Manish Sisodia's arrest

Delhi Assembly session to begin on March 17

Rare images of first Republic Day on display at Delhi book fair

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in city

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in city

Sewers overflowing in Ward No.78

Gang of vehicle-lifters busted; one arrested

Ruckus at Jalandhar Heights II over trespassing

Parvovirus hits canine population; dog shelters overwhelmed

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

ROB, RUB projects hang fire

PSPCL does reality check on power bills, introduces pre-paid meters

Despite work order, vending zone project yet to see light of day

Robbers take away PAU professor’s car

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Manmohan is PSPCL’s Dy Secy