Tourists dump trash in the open

Tourists often litter garbage in the forests and near the rivers and rivulets. The trash can adversely impact the ecology of the region. The hospitality unit owners should apprise their guests to refrain from dumping trash in the open. The local civic bodies should take strict action against such people. Gaurav, Banjar

Residents await LPG cylinder delivery

residents of the Peeran panchayat in Shimla district are facing inconvenience as the LPG cylinder is not being delivered in this area. It has forced several people to use firewood to cook food. The government should ensure LPG cylinders are delivered in the area. Rajesh, Peeran, Shimla

