Tourists go on rampage at Manikaran

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 6

A riot-like situation was witnessed at Manikaran last night as over 100 miscreants from Punjab created ruckus and rampaged through the town carrying flags in their hands.

Beer bottles used by miscreants during a rampage in Manikaran.

They scuffled with the local residents, broke windowpanes of the houses by hurling stones and vandalised around 20 vehicles using iron rods and sticks.

They thrashed everyone they saw on the way and created an atmosphere of panic. Five persons reportedly sustained injuries in the incident. Fear and anguish prevailed among local residents, but fortunately they did not retaliate, else the situation could have worsened.

According to eyewitnesses, some miscreants from Punjab, who had been consuming alcohol, hurled beer bottles towards the Naina Mata temple and on the road. On being countered by a local boy, they hit him on the head with a beer bottle and also assaulted him with a rod.

After the local residents intervened, the miscreants went on a rampage and vandalised temples, houses and vehicles. They started fighting with everyone present there, creating ruckus in the market place. They forcibly entered an eatery and misbehaved with those present there.

Local residents have demanded a strict action in the case. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the miscreants.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said misbehaviour by some miscreants triggered the incident. It was a local clash that got aggravated, but was controlled immediately. CCTV footages were being analysed as part of the investigation. No person, however, had been booked or arrested in connection with the incident so far, she said.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said an FIR had been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149 and 427 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and necessary action was being taken. In the morning, the Himachal Pradesh Police issued a press note advising people not to fall prey to fake news and rumours. DGP Sanjay Kundu said, “We welcome all tourists and pilgrims and assure them of hassle-free visit to the state.”

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that the situation in Manikaran was peaceful. He urged the people to maintain peace and harmony and not to spread fake news.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the incident was neither political nor religious. He said Himachal Pradesh was a peaceful state, where everyone was safe. A strict action would be taken against the hooligans in the case, he said.

CPS Sunder Singh Thakur met representatives of the Ram temple committee, local gurdwara and panchayats.