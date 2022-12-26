Tourists, locals urged to avoid going to high-altitude areas

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 25

In wake of the inclement weather warning, the district administrations of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti have urged tourists and the general public to avoid venturing into the high altitude areas of these districts for the next few days.

The Indian Meteorological Department has made a prediction of snowfall on December 25 and 26 in the high altitude areas of these districts. So, venturing into high altitude areas of these districts may prove risky for trekkers.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Sumit Khimta said that as per the Indian Meteorological Department weather forecast, there was a possibility of snowfall on Sunday and Monday in the district.

He said, “In view of the public safety, the general public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel in the high altitude and low temperature areas and stay safe at their homes to avoid any kind of risk.”

“Therefore, all gram panchayat pradhans, NGOs, trekkers and pedestrians are requested to spread this message among maximum people to avoid any unpleasant incidents,”

he added.

“Keeping this information in mind, be alert in your respective areas and make sure of the weather and road conditions before embarking on any urgent travel,” the Deputy Commisioner urged the public.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mandi Ashwani Kumar also urged tourists and the common public to avoid venturing to high-altitude areas of the Mandi district for the next few days.

The ADM said during winter, the high altitude areas of the Mandi district like Shikari Devi, Kamrunag and Prashar Lake received sudden heavy snowfall, which puts lives of visitors at stake. In the past years, incidents of tourists getting stuck in the Prashar lake area or at other places had been reported, the ADM said. These incidents had forced the district administration to lead rescue operations in the night hours to evacuate stranded people out of the area safely, the ADM added.

“So, people are advised to follow instructions of the district administration strictly to avoid any untoward incident due to inclement weather,” the ADM said.