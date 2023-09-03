Tourists start flocking back to Kasauli

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, September 2

Tourism activity is gradually picking up in Kasauli with the Parwanoo-Solan section of the National Highway-5 having been restored.

This has brought cheers to the hoteliers who remained without guests for around three weeks in August. The closure of the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the NH-5 through Chakki Mod due to the erosion of a 210-m wide stretch of a hill on August 3 had disrupted tourist inflow to the area.

‘Destination weddings’ Kasauli is now accessible with lesser traffic and better roads. Key events like destination weddings are also being held in the area as tourism is picking up. Rocky Chimni, Vice-president of hoteliers' body

Though the highway was restored a few days later, frequent landslides following rain in the area created fear among the visitors.

The highway restoration and dry weather during the past week have made tourists flock Kasauli again, especially on weekends. Kasauli Residents and Hoteliers Association vice-president Rocky Chimni said, “We wish to inform that Kasauli is now accessible with lesser traffic and better roads. Key events like destination weddings are also being held in the area as tourism is picking up.”

With business gradually picking up, the hoteliers are recalling the staff that was sent on leave earlier.

Arterial routes like Chakki Mod-Kimmughat and Parwanoo-Jangeshu, connecting Kasauli with Parwanoo and Chandigarh, had also suffered immense damage over the past few weeks.

“After weeks, 10 rooms have been let and there are queries for events like weddings too. Some bookings have also been made for marriage functions in the coming months. This has come as a big relief for us,” said Balbir, general manager of Rosetum resort, near Kasauli.

Manish Kumar, who plies a taxi in Kasauli, said, “The absence of tourists has hit taxi operators, many of whom have to repay vehicle loans. Business has been reduced to a naught and we hope the days ahead will prove fruitful.”

#Kasauli #Parwanoo #Solan