Tourists throng Atal Tunnel, Sissu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 6

A large number of tourists thronged the Lahaul valley from Manali side today to enjoy snow near Atal Tunnel and Sissu in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. Solang valley near Manali is abuzz with tourist activities for the last three days after snowfall. Tourists were enjoying paragliding and skiing in the valley.

According to the police, from Thursday morning (8 am) to today morning (8 am) a total of 4,552 vehicles have crossed Atal Tunnel from Manali to Lahaul and vice versa.

In view of rush of tourist vehicles, the district police Lahaul and Spiti has identified spaces at Chandra bridge, Pagal nullah and Sissu helipad to provide parking facilities to the tourists visiting to the Lahaul valley. Apart from this, 50 personnel of additional police force have been deployed to manage traffic.

The district administrations of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti have issued an advisory for the general public and tourists to avoid venturing into high-altitude areas of these districts in the next few days as Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall and rain on January 7 and 8.