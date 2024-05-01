Tourists throng Bir-Billing, hotels register full occupancy

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 30

A large number of tourists are thronging Billing to enjoy the adventure sport of paragliding. Hundreds of paragliders can be seen dotting the skies of Bir-Billing with tourists enjoying the paragliding in tandem flights. The Tourism Department has taken various safety measures to avoid any mishap with pilots being directed not to take risk and avoid flying in bad weather.

Bir-Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) president Anurag Sharma told The Tribune that pilots associated with BPA had been briefed to follow the directions issued by the Tourism Department and Special Area Development Authority (SADA). They had been specifically told against moving towards high hills, fly only when there were better thermals and be careful during the tandem flight, Sharma said.

Most hotels and homestays in Bir-Billing are running full to the capacity as it is for the first time in the past six months that tourists have come to the area in such a large number.

Bir-Billing stands amongst the top-10 paragliding sites in the world. This cozy village, a noted centre for eco-tourism, meditation and spirituality is a departure from the hustle and bustle of big cities and other popular tourist destinations.

Collectively known as Bir-Billing, it hosted the Paragliding World Cup in 2023. Bir is now referred to as the ‘Paragliding capital of India’ and is fast becoming a mecca for paragliding enthusiasts and adventure sport lovers from across the world.

Billing, the launching site is in meadows, which is approximately 14 km north of Bir. The take-off point is situated at 8,000 ft above sea level and offers a great flight. The landing site is on the southern edge of Bir and is approximately 4,500 ft from sea level.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palampur #Paragliding