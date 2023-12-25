 Tourists throng Shimla on Xmas eve : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Tourists throng Shimla on Xmas eve

Tourists throng Shimla on Xmas eve

Hotel occupancy shoots up to 85 per cent this weekend

Tourists throng Shimla on Xmas eve

A huge rush of tourists in Shimla, which has been decorated for the year-end festivities and the Winter Carnival, on Sunday. LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, December 24

As inflow of tourists to the capital city has increased significantly ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, long queues of vehicles were seen at the entry point of Shimla on Sunday. The occupancy of hotels in Shimla this weekend was approximately 85 per cent. As per the police, more than 1.45 lakh vehicles have entered/exited in past 10 days in Shimla.

A man dressed as Santa Claus greets people in Shimla.

Hotel industry rejoices

Although losses suffered due to the rain disaster cannot be recovered, we are hopeful that the business will revive as the ccupancy in hotels of the capital city has reached up to 85 per cent. The year-end festivities have provided the much-needed oxygen to the hotel industry. Mohinder Seth, President, Shimla Hoteliers ASSN

Dry weather likely till December 29, says met dept

  • Light snowfall has been recorded in the higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti since Saturday evening
  • Places that saw a mild snowfall include Keylong (2cm), Gondla (2cm), Kumukseri and Koksar
  • Despite the light precipitation, there’s no significant change in average maximum and minimum temperatures
  • The lowest temperature was recorded at Sumdho at -1.8°C and the highest was recorded at Dhaulakuan at 23.3°C
  • Even as a large number of tourists have rushed to the hills in the hope of celebrating white Christmas, they are likely to be disappointed as the weather department has predicted dry weather till December 29 and there are chances of light rainfall/snowfall at isolated places on December 29 and 30

To manage the traffic movement, the district police have been halting vehicles near Shoghi (coming from Solan side to Shimla) for few minutes and then releasing them. Although, queues of vehicles were long at the entry point (as part of traffic management and checking), there was barely any traffic jam in the city. Considering the increased inflow of tourists around this time of the year, the police have managed to streamline and regulate traffic well.

As per the police record, as many as 68,564 vehicles entered the city and 38,586 exited between December 15 and December 21. On the weekend between December 23 (8 am) and December 24 (8 am), approximately 18,760 vehicles entered and exited the capital city.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said: “We have been managing traffic movement in and out of the city in a regulated manner. It’s based on mathematical calculations. Considering the increased number of tourist vehicles entering Shimla for Christmas and New Year celebrations, we are halting vehicles for some time near Shoghi barrier and then releasing them in a regulated manner so that we do not end up choking the city.”

“If vehicles were not halted for some time, then there would be absolute chaos on the city roads. ‘One Minute Traffic Plan’ (halt and release vehicles) is based on the principle linear equation,” added Gandhi.

Shimla city has limited capacity to carry vehicular flow. The city has its own vehicle load of 60,000 vehicles, public transport has more than 1350 routes, approximately 65,000 students from KG to PhD level commute on the roads, all major health facilities also situated in the capital city and all main offices of almost all departments are also located in the capital.

Meanwhile, tourists stuck in long queues near Shoghi have given mixed reactions while some of them said it’s been more than an hour that they were stuck in the traffic jam others said that since it’s the year-end and number of tourists from all across the country throng Shimla and tourist destinations beyond it, waiting in traffic jams for half an hour is normal. As tourists are thronging the capital city on Christmas eve and ahead of New Year, the tourism industry which was hit hard by rain-induced disaster this monsoon season is quite upbeat now.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

2
Sports

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

3
J & K

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

4
Trending

Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

5
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

6
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

7
Punjab

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

8
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian truck driver charged for possessing 52 kg suspected cocaine

9
Sports

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

10
India

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI

‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI

Asks IOA to appoint ad hoc body to run day-to-day affairs

Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust

2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust

15L intoxicating tablets seized by Punjab cops

2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea

2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea


Cities

View All

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Four nabbed with 381-grams heroin

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ drive extended till December 30

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer