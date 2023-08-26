Tower of Kol Dam transmission line damaged

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 25

A landslide and subsidence triggered by heavy rain in the past few days have caused damage to the tower number-53 of the 400 KV Kol Dam transmission line at Banala in Mandi district.

DC Arindam Chaudhary issued orders today restricting the movement of people and vehicles in a radius of 100 metres on both sides of the tower. The letter stated that due to heavy rain, there is a worrying situation due to subsidence near the tower number-53 of the 400 KV Kol Dam transmission line at Banala. As a result, residents of nearby Braugi, Bhuthi and Kutla villages may be at risk. It stressed need for immediate steps to ensure the safety of people.

