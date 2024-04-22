Tracking Heritage Kotla Fort: Ruins stand tall as testament to region’s rich heritage

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, April 21

Overlooking Dehar river and the National Highway, the Kotla fort, though in ruins, stands majestically on the top of a hill. Built by Guler Rajas, it is a famous heritage monument frequented by visitors. Though it is in a crumbling state, the sandstone walls are a testament to the region’s rich cultural heritage.

In its over 600-year history, the fort has witnessed the rise and fall of dynasties, endured sieges and conquests, while remaining a symbol of resilience and strength.

From towering walls to intricately carved Bagulamukhi and Ganesh temples, every aspect of the fort reflects the rich tapestry of history and culture that defines Kangra Valley.

The fort, built on a steep and huge rock with ancient Bagulamukhi temple at its main entrance, has a lot to offer. The temple sees a considerable rush of pilgrims round the year with many even coming from far-off places.

Near to it is a small Ganesh temple with roundish roof, resembling the Bengali roof architecture. The fort is a protected site with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Superintending Archaeologist Tsering Phunchuk, who is entrusted with the care of all monuments in the state, told The Tribune, “Owing to the historical, cultural and archaeological importance in the Kangra region, the Kotla fort has been declared a Centrally protected monument of national importance by the Government of India.”

Though in a ruined state, the fort complex holds a lot of importance from archaeological point of view, says Phunchuk.

On the department’s intervention, he said they had put up a retaining wall on the slope beneath Baglamukhi temple last year and many other works were in the pipeline.

A brief history

The fort was built by Raja Ram Chand of Guler (1540). It largely remained under the control of the Guleria chieftains. They had autonomy over the fort and the surrounding region, while suzerainty of Mughal kingdoms of north India held influence over it in the 18th century.

In 1752, the Mughal Empire started disintegrating. The titular control remained with Mughal Governor Saif Ali Khan till his death in 1782. The fort then came under the control of Raja Sansar Chand for 30 years.

In 1811, Maharaja Ranjit Singh sent an army under his commander Desa Singh Majithia to capture the fort. Without any resistance, the control of the fort was handed to Sikh empire.

In return, a Jagir of Rs 10,000 per year was granted to the Guleria chieftains in Mirthal, Punjab, adjacent to the Beas. After the first Anglo-Sikh War in 1846, the fort came under the control of the British.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala