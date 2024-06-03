Tracking Heritage Rock Sculptures: Future of Chamba’s ‘Ellora’ hangs in balance

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, June 2

The rock sculptures of Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman in a temple at Sarotha in Panjila Pargana of Chamba, also known as the “Ajanta and Ellora” of Chamba district, are facing a threat from bridge coming up nearby.

A bridge being built close to the temple.

The unique temple with figures of Sita, Ram and Hanuman carved in stone, was built in the last quarter of the sixteenth century by Raja Balbhadra of Chamba. Owing to the historical, cultural and archaeological significance of the temple, which has the intricately carved idols, it has been declared as a monument of national importance by the Centre. The site is under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Public Works Department (PWD) went ahead the construction of a bridge close to the monument despite several representations made by environmentalists and notices served on it by the ASI. The matter was brought to light by the ASI and some local activists, but it failed to move the administration. The Tribune has in its possession copies of representations made from time to time.

Tsering Phunchuk, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, wrote to the Chamba DC to over the construction of the bridge closed to the protected monument. Following this, Amit, a conservation assistant, lodged a written complaint at the Chamba Sadar police station. The land around the 400-year-old temple has started crumbling due to unscrupulous mining.

The Ancient Monuments and Architectural Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (20A), prohibits any kind of construction 100 metre around a protected monument and (20B) regulates construction with prior permission in the next 200 metre. Bhupinder Jasrotia, an activist from Chamba, said, “The PWD is getting the bridge constructed through a contractor very close to the temple. In spite of repeated reminders, nothing fruitful has come out and the contractor has managed to carry on the work, which could have been avoided.”

Padma Shri Vijay Sharma, a celebrated miniature artist of the state, said, “The temple at Sarotha is the Ellora of Chamba. The PWD has shown no consideration to the repeated representations and went ahead with the construction of the bridge threatening the existence of the sculptures. It is sheer high-handedness on the part of the authorities concerned, who have shown least concern to our heritage.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Dharamsala