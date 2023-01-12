Solan traders down shutters as BIS team conducts raid

Tribune News Service

Solan,January 11

A team of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), who were carrying out a raid at Anand Complex market here, had to beat a hasty retreat from the area after the shopkeepers started protesting against them.

The team was carrying out a surprise raid on shops selling Chinese-made toys without the BIS certification. The shopkeepers pulled down their shutters in protest.

The beopar mandal also alleged that the action was politically motivated as the new state government was “targeting” the office bearers of the traders’ body. They also threatened to shut the entire market if the raids continued in the city.

Meanwhile, BIS officials, who carried out the raid, said since the Chinese-made goods are “toxic for children” they were trying to stop sale of toys that lacked BIS certification. The raids would be carried out across the state, an official said.

