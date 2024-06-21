Traders oppose vendors, stalls on Ridge

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 20

Resenting illegal vendors and stalls on the Ridge, the Lakkar Bazaar Businessmen Association here today sought the removal of these makeshift shops, keeping their market shut in protest.

The association members, along with their families, carried out a peaceful march from Lakkar Bazaar police station till the Ridge and raised slogans against the administration. “We have been requesting the administration to not allow stalls at the Ridge and remove illegal vendors, but all we have got are assurances,” association president Anil Gupta told the media.

He added that, “More than 200 shopkeepers are bearing losses due to these stalls and illegal vendors. The shopkeepers and their families are finding it difficult to meet their daily expenses as tourists do not visit the shops in Lakkar Bazaar to make purchases.”

Gupta said the Ridge was a historic place and tourists visit here to enjoy its scenic beauty, but due to the stalls selling eatables and Chinese products, the sanctity of this tourist hotspot was being compromised. “The administration should shift these stalls to some other place, if at all,” he added.

“We also request the administration to also remove the illegal hawkers from the IGMC-Ridge stretch. How can you allow hawkers in the heritage zone,” Gupta questioned.

The association president said they might move court if the administration and the government failed to heed to our their demands.

