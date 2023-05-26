Traders to get tax relief under Swaran Jayanti Sadbhavna plan

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 25

With a view to providing relief in tax assessment of traders in the state, the Himachal Pradesh State Tax and Excise Department had implemented Swaran Jayanti Sadbhavna Yojana from March 4 this year, said Deputy Commissioner State Tax and Excise, Chamba, Kanwar Shah Dev Katoch here.

An official communiqué issued here yesterday said the scheme would continue till June 7, 2023. Under the scheme, VAT-related tax benefits would be provided to different categories of traders whose tax assessment was pending, he added.

The traders registered before July 1, 2017 and whose tax assessment had not been done would be given benefits under the scheme, he said; adding that tax assessment of the traders, who had submitted the return on time and also deposited the tax, would be done without any settlement fee.

A settlement fee of 10 per cent of the tax would be recovered from those taxpayers who had not submitted the return on time but had deposited the tax on time, he stated. He further said that the traders who had neither submitted the return nor paid the tax on time, a settlement fee of 110 per cent would be recovered from them.

Katoch urged all taxpayers to take advantage of this scheme before June 7 by visiting the circle office of their respective state tax and excise department.