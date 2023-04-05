 Traditional cutlery making craft to get R&D support : The Tribune India

Traditional cutlery making craft to get R&D support

Traditional cutlery making craft to get R&D support

Women make pattals from dry leaves in a village.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 4

A research and development centre being set up by the HP Council for Science and Technology will give a boost to traditional cutlery items made from dry leaves.

Centre being set up

  • The centre will help introduce innovations in this craft and undertake research on how to optimally use dry leaves
  • Technological innovations will give a boost to the craft, which has been surviving in rural areas
  • It will enhance job opportunities and also help women become self-reliant
  • Being environment friendly, pattals can replace banned plastic cutlery
  • Pattals are also cost-effective and much cheaper than other options
  • Being use and throw items, pattals are also hygienic

Pattals (dry leave plates) have been traditionally used in rural areas of the state to serve food to guests during community feasts. About 100 self-help groups are engaged in this avocation across the state; they earn about Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 4 lakh every year.

The setting up of the centre will help introduce innovations in this craft and undertake research on how to optimally use dry leaves and its various aspects. Technological innovations will give a boost to the craft, which has been surviving merely on its own in rural areas of the state.

Lalit Jain, council’s Member Secretary, who is the brain behind this centre, says, “A budget of Rs 1 crore has been set aside for the project. Its head office will be in Shimla and an ancillary office at Shahpur in Kangra district to carry out research on cutlery making using dry leaves. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had in his Budget speech announced that such a centre would be set up.”

Jain had promoted this traditional craft during his tenure as Block Development Officer at Pragpur block in Kangra district in 2011. The self-help groups, which were engaged in this craft, caught his attention. He put his ideas into practice while serving as Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur. Pattals were used to serve food at Janmanch programmes where residents aired their grievances before the district administration. The self-help groups were also provided pattal-moulding machines.

Jain says that this centre will also enable more women to connect with this traditional craft. They will not face a dearth of raw material or market to sell the product. The centre will enhance employment opportunities and also help women become self-reliant.

Being environment friendly, pattals are also a welcome replacement for plastic cutlery, which was banned in the state years ago. They are also cost-effective and much cheaper than other options. Being use and throw items, they are also considered hygienic.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

On the run, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet 'stayed' at Hoshiarpur gurdwara

2
Punjab

SC reverses Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict reducing sentence; says HC showed undue sympathy

3
Nation

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

4
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

5
Chandigarh

ITBP commandant directed to pay Rs 5L in damages to SI

6
Punjab

Punjab CM vows action against drug cartels after HC hands over SIT reports

7
Himachal

Himachal amends 51-year-old law, provides equitable rights to daughters

8
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

9
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

10
Punjab

SGPC to send team of lawyers to Dibrugarh to meet Sikhs arrested under NSA

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...

Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...

Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...


Cities

View All

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

Farmers demand increase in compensation for crop loss

Union Minister Meghwal visits city, interacts with party workers

Ensure checking of private vehicles’ entry, removal of black spots on dedicated road

Exorbitant fee: Private school served notice

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under city residents’ gaze

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze

Woman killed, three hurt as auto, SUV collide in Mohali

On court order, Haryana ex-MLA’s kids among 3 booked for assault in Chandigarh

Ensure enough manpower, panel tells Chandigarh Power Dept

Protesters back on Sector 52-53 road, motorists bear brunt

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Man arrested in Delhi for ‘insulting’ saffron flags

Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

Noida guzzled liquor worth Rs 1,652 crore in a year

Man held for creating fake Insta profile of girl

Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Jalandhar: Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Deadlock in Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

SAD, BSP not on same page over Jalandhar bypoll

Ensure implementation of Safe School Vahan Scheme, DEOs told

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Kingpin of gang nabbed with four guns in Ludhiana, seven magazines

Ludhiana Civic body fails to remove open garbage dump in Shivpuri

EPFO recovers Rs 31.31 crore from defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Covid claims another life, 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Congress ‘padyatra’ in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘missing’

Congress 'padyatra' in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu 'missing'

Year on since Punjab Govt order, specialist doctors still on deputation

‘Affordable fee’ behind Punjabi varsity’s poor financial health, says VC

Trains stopped, stock at Rajpura Thermal Power Plant affected

File cleared, more staff for dental college soon: Minister