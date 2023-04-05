Traditional cutlery making craft to get R&D support

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 4

A research and development centre being set up by the HP Council for Science and Technology will give a boost to traditional cutlery items made from dry leaves.

Pattals (dry leave plates) have been traditionally used in rural areas of the state to serve food to guests during community feasts. About 100 self-help groups are engaged in this avocation across the state; they earn about Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 4 lakh every year.

The setting up of the centre will help introduce innovations in this craft and undertake research on how to optimally use dry leaves and its various aspects. Technological innovations will give a boost to the craft, which has been surviving merely on its own in rural areas of the state.

Lalit Jain, council’s Member Secretary, who is the brain behind this centre, says, “A budget of Rs 1 crore has been set aside for the project. Its head office will be in Shimla and an ancillary office at Shahpur in Kangra district to carry out research on cutlery making using dry leaves. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had in his Budget speech announced that such a centre would be set up.”

Jain had promoted this traditional craft during his tenure as Block Development Officer at Pragpur block in Kangra district in 2011. The self-help groups, which were engaged in this craft, caught his attention. He put his ideas into practice while serving as Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur. Pattals were used to serve food at Janmanch programmes where residents aired their grievances before the district administration. The self-help groups were also provided pattal-moulding machines.

Jain says that this centre will also enable more women to connect with this traditional craft. They will not face a dearth of raw material or market to sell the product. The centre will enhance employment opportunities and also help women become self-reliant.

Being environment friendly, pattals are also a welcome replacement for plastic cutlery, which was banned in the state years ago. They are also cost-effective and much cheaper than other options. Being use and throw items, they are also considered hygienic.