Traditional mask dance enthrals tourists

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 14

The Fagli festival is being celebrated with great fervour in the rural areas of the Tirthan valley in Banjar subdivision here. It is being celebrated in Pekhadi, Nahin, Tinder, Dingcha, Fariyadi, Sharchi, Basheer and Kalwari villages of the valley.

Mask dance organised during the ‘Phalgun Sankranti’ in different villages of the valley from February 13 to 15 is one of the major attractions of the festival. Tourists from outside states like West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan were left spellbound by the ancient tradition of mask dance.

Locals believe that the mask dance, performed by a few selected people, drives out demonic forces from the area and brings happiness and prosperity. Tourists who visit the valley are fascinated by the ancient culture, traditions and values that people have been maintaining through the ages.

The Tirthan valley is famous for the Great Himalayan National Park and trout fish. Small but beautiful villages situated in the remote hilly areas, rivers and waterfalls, forests and snow-capped mountain ranges add to the beauty of the valley.

Local residents Paras Ram, Yograj and Devender say that Chhoti Fagli is celebrated on the first day of Fagli in which dance and circumambulation is done only up to a limited area.

Big Fagli is held on the second day, in which the Mandyale wearing masks enter every house in the village and shower blessings of happiness and prosperity. A special dish, Childdu, is prepared in the entire village. Later in the evening, men and women dance together in a grand dance organized on the ground of the deity.