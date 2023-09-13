Traffic blocked on Manali highway for two hours

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 12

In the wake of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s visit today, traffic movement on the Chandigarh-Manali highway between Mandi and Pandoh was restricted for two hours. As a result, people travelling to and fro Mandi and Kullu faced a lot of inconvenience.

Congress leaders Prakash Chaudhary and Champa Thakur and their supporters had to walk a long distance to reach Pandoh because the police stopped their vehicles midway. They were on their way to Pandoh from Mandi to welcome Priyanka at the helipad. The vehicles of mediapersons were also stopped.

Due to the closure of the highway for two hours, a large number of vehicles were caught in a long jam.

Former minister Prakash Chaudhary said, “Due to the lack of proper communication from the district administration, we faced inconvenience. The police personnel on duty did not allow our vehicles to move towards Pandoh from 9 Miles. We had to trek a few kilometres to reach Pandoh to join Priyanka.”

