Traffic curbs between Mandi, Pandoh today

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 17

ASP Mandi Sagar Chander said that to speed up restoration work of the damaged highway between Mandi and Pandoh, the traffic movement will be restricted on the Chandigarh-Manali highway between Mandi and Pandoh for three-and-a-half hours on Monday (September 18). From the Mandi side traffic will be stopped at 4 Mile and from Pandoh side the movement will be halted at 9 Mile.

He said that the NHAI had requested the district administration to stop traffic movement completely on this highway between Mandi and Pandoh for a few hours to enable speedy restoration of this highway. At a few places, the highway has been restored only for single-way traffic, which is creating problems for smooth movement of traffic. So, the district administration has issued an order in this regard.

The ASP said that the restriction on traffic movement would be in force twice a day on Monday between Mandi and Pandoh from 11am to 1 pm and 3:30 pm to 5 pm. During that period, the movement of all kinds of vehicles would be strictly restricted.

The movement of light vehicles will be diverted via alternative routes via Kataula between Mandi and Kullu or via Gohar-Chailchowk-Pandoh road between Mandi and Kullu. The heavy vehicles will have to wait on the highway during that period.

