Traffic disrupted after landslide in Sanjauli

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 17

The vehicular movement came to a halt after a landslide was reported at Sanjauli area in the city on Monday. The debris came on road and police personnel stopped vehicles at the landslide site and diverted them to other roads.

The police officials said that the recent rain triggered the landslide. PWD officials reached the location and started the work to clear the road.

The Lakkar Bazar-Sanjauli road remained closed for hours. Commuters were a harried lot as they had to take alternative roads to reach their respective destinations. No loss of life or property has been reported due to the landslide.

#Shimla