Traffic disrupted after landslide near Theog

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 25

The traffic movement remained disrupted for close to two hours after a landslide took place near Theog on National Highway-05 in the district this morning. As per information received, no loss of life was reported in the incident but people travelling on the NH had to face a lot of inconvenience. Heavy rainfall for the past few days is said to be the reason behind the landslide.

A part of the road also caved in and rolled down the hill during the landslide. PWD officials with the help of JCB dug upper side of the hills to make space so that vehicles could pass on the road. Commuters, students and people travelling for different works from Kotkhai, Theog, Rampur, Nerwa, etc, had to face a lot of inconvenience as they remained stranded there for more than two hours. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes to reach their destination.