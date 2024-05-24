Traffic guidelines out for Modi’s rally

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 23

Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nahan on Friday, the Sirmaur Police have released a traffic diversion plan to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles.

For the rally, vehicles arriving from Shimla, Solan, Jamta and Shri Renukaji will be permitted to drop passengers at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and Block Development Office (BDO) in Nahan. After dropping-off passengers, these vehicles will be directed to leave the area immediately. Similarly, vehicles coming from Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb will drop passengers at Basti Chowk before being sent back.

Besides, a ban has been imposed on the movement of all types of vehicles within Nahan city, except for emergency vehicles. To accommodate the expected traffic and minimise disruption, alternative routes have been established.

The Khajurna-Vikrambagh-Kala Amb road will serve as an alternative route for vehicles travelling from Paonta Sahib to Chandigarh. Additionally, the Chandigarh-Kala Amb-Dosarka-Khajurnapul road has been designated as an alternative route for those travelling from Shimla and Solan to Paonta Sahib and Dehradun.

The Sirmaur police have urged the public to adhere to the new traffic arrangements on May 24 and cooperate in maintaining the smooth flow of traffic and law and order during the PM’s visit.

