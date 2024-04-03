Traffic jams as crack appears on Manali highway near Sissu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 2

A huge crack has appeared on the Manali-Leh highway near Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district due to land subsidence, which is causing long traffic jams on the road. Vehicular movement has been restricted to one way in the area. Police personnel have been deployed on both sides by the district administration and they are allowing vehicles to move only after assessing the situation.

Lahaul and Spiti DC Rahul Kumar has advised the general public not to travel on this highway at night in view of potential danger. The road near Sissu has been sinking continuously due to heavy snowfall since the last week of February. Recently, the BRO had repaired the road, but due to continuous seepage of water after snowfall, the road has developed crack.

Local drivers said the journey was risky due to road subsidence.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said that crack had appeared on the road and police personnel had been deployed on the spot. Only one-way movement of vehicles was allowed and the vehicles were being made to cross only after seeing the situation.

The SP said the BRO had been requested to repair the road stretch at the earliest because Sissu was a tourist place and tourist influx was increasing day by day. The SP urged commuters to avoid traveling at night on this highway until the road condition improved.

