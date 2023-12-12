Traffic jams harry commuters in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 11

Most of the roads in the city were choked today due to Congress rally to mark its one year in power. Maximum congestion was witnessed at Sheela crossing area as the route was used to bring in buses carrying Congress supporters. Due to poor traffic management at the crossing, locals and schoolchildren remained trapped in traffic jam for over an hour.

Interestingly, the policemen deployed to manage traffic in Dharamsala for the rally were more concerned about ensuring hassle-free passage for VIPS like MLAs and ministers rather than making sure smooth flow of traffic.

Roads in Dharamsala were once again choked after the rally finished. Vehicles moving on the Dari Road area were trapped in long jams and had to wait for hours to reach their destinations. The traffic jams were caused as buses and other vehicles waited along roads to gather Congress workers after the rally.

Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers today faced inconvenience as the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation diverted its buses to the Congress rally held in Dharamsala. The Palampur depot had deputed 70 buses to ferry public to the rally venue. As per information, not even a single bus plied on the local routes in Palampur. Hundreds of commuters, including patients, students and government employees were seen stranded at different places

#Congress #Dharamsala