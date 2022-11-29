Traffic jams in Jwalamukhi leave traders, pilgrims fuming

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 28

There is a complete ban on the movement of all vehicles on the temple road in Jwalamukhi town but still traffic snarls are routinely witnessed at various points between the bus stand and the temple. Load carriers, passenger vehicles and private cars carrying devotees remain stuck on this stretch in traffic jams for hours.

Residents allege that despite the ban, the local administration is allowing vehicular traffic which has been causing inconvenience not only to devotees visiting the temple but also to local shopkeepers. Since the road is narrow, the district administration has imposed a ban on the movement of vehicles so that pedestrian have hassle-free entry into the temple.

Earlier, the temple management had made a plan for one-way movement of vehicles but failed to implement the same. Land has not been acquired for the alternative road so far. The temple trust, despite having cores of rupees in banks, has failed to provide basic facilities to the pilgrims. Many times, even VIPs can be seen caught in the traffic jams.

Rishav Sood, a local shopkeeper, says residents of Jwalamukhi town are apprehensive of more traffic jams in coming days as the number of pilgrims visiting the temple is increasing day by day. Another resident Romesh Kumar says the road leading to the temple is shrinking because of increasing encroachments. The matter has been brought to the notice of the SDM and the temple management but no action has been taken against encroachers.

Residents say that traffic jam is a regular feature, but the number of police personnel to regulate movement of vehicles is very thin, due to which traffic movement, at times, comes to a complete halt.

A senior district administration officer says necessary measures will be adopted to implement the ban on the movement of vehicles on temple road till an alternative road is not constructed.