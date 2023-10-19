Traffic jams in Vikasnagar

Snarl-ups on the main road near the Vikasnagar area have become a common sight. Commuters have to wait for long due to these jams in the city. The traffic police must ensure that the movement of vehicles is smooth so that at least schoolchildren and office-goers, don’t face inconvenience. Rajesh Kumar, Shimla

Defunct streetlights

Streetlights in many areas of Shimla city have been non-operational for a long time, thereby, making commuters, including pedestrians, vulnerable to mishaps or untoward incidents. Commuters often fail to spot stray animals on the roads, leading to accidents. The Shimla Municipal Corporation has failed to address the issue. Gauri Sharma, Shimla

Challan overspeeding vehicles

The traffic police should issue challans to those who violate the speed limit while driving on city roads. Cars and motorcycles are being driven at a high speed, posing a threat to the riders as well as pedestrians. Strict action must be taken against those who violate traffic rules. Manish Samkaria, Shimla

