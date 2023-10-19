Traffic jams in Vikasnagar

Snarl-ups on the main road near the Vikasnagar area have become a common sight. Commuters have to wait for long due to these jams in the city. The traffic police must ensure that the movement of vehicles is smooth so that at least schoolchildren and office-goers, don’t face inconvenience. Rajesh Kumar, Shimla
Defunct streetlights
Streetlights in many areas of Shimla city have been non-operational for a long time, thereby, making commuters, including pedestrians, vulnerable to mishaps or untoward incidents. Commuters often fail to spot stray animals on the roads, leading to accidents. The Shimla Municipal Corporation has failed to address the issue. Gauri Sharma, Shimla
Challan overspeeding vehicles
The traffic police should issue challans to those who violate the speed limit while driving on city roads. Cars and motorcycles are being driven at a high speed, posing a threat to the riders as well as pedestrians. Strict action must be taken against those who violate traffic rules. Manish Samkaria, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
